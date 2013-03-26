Battlefield 4 screenshots show beanie battlers, next-gen bird flocks

A trio of Battlefield 4 screenshots have been fished out of a DICE media directory by hawk-eyed NeoGAF users. All three shots boast environment effects and textures powered through the meaty Frostbite 3 engine—features particularly apparent in the first-person outdoor view of a massive cloud of birds flying lazily about in a sunny afternoon.

Battlefield 4's official debut at GDC is only hours away, and we'll be on deck at the event to provide all the new info we learn about DICE and EA's fourth-quel.