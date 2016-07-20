Battlefield 4 Naval Strike DLC is free for a week

Another day, another Battlefield 4 DLC freebie. Today it's Naval Strike, a collection of four aquatic-themed maps set in the South China Sea: Lost Islands, Nansha Strike, Wave Breaker, and Operation Mortar. The DLC also adds five new weapons to the game, new attachments, and the Carrier Assault Mode, “a re-imagining of the classic Battlefield 2142 Titan Mode.”

The freebie is part of EA's effort to stoke interest in Battlefield 1 by giving away DLC from previous Battlefield games in the months leading up to its launch. It began in May with Battlefield 4: Dragon's Teeth, and then continued last month with Second Assault. There is one catch, though: The DLC is only free until July 26, although you'll keep it forever as long as you snag it before then.

The free release of Naval Strike also provided what will likely be the highlight of the day on Twitter, courtesy of EA Chief Competition Officer Peter Moore. EA UK, to its credit, is letting it ride.

