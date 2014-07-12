Battlefield 4 Dragon's Teeth trailer is 30 seconds of compressed explosive action

This trailer for Battlefield 4's forthcoming Dragon's Teeth DLC might only be 30 seconds long, but only around 10 of those seconds have been wasted showing logos or release dates—the rest is riddled with gunfire and explosions and a bit where a train carriage is knocked clean off a track. (Yes, there is a small explosion resulting from that.) Also pictured: the ballistic shields that will be added in the content pack, along with liberal use of speedboats and quad bikes.

Dragon's Teeth, you'll remember , adds four new maps—Lumphini Garden, Propaganda, Pearl Market and Sunken Dragon— to the game, along with additional equipment and a new game mode entitled Chain Link. It's releasing July 15th for Battlefield Premium members, and two weeks later on July 29th for everyone else.