DICE have posted a gorgeous new piece of concept art on the Battlefield 3 Facebook page . It shows the moody re-imagining of the Wake Island air strip, one of the four maps included in the Back to Karkand map pack. Back to Karkand comes free with Battlefield 3 pre-orders , and will be available to buy as separate DLC on release. You'll find the artwork below, be sure to click on it to see it full size.