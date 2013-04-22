Battlefield 3 server emulator accepting beta signups, enables spectator mode, modding

Venice Unleashed, a server emulator for Battlefield 3, is now accepting beta signups . Created by NoFaTe , Venice promises control "over a wide set of features and settings that were initially hidden," including spectator mode and other "half-implemented or disabled game features." According to the signup site, Venice also supports the creation of mods and new gamemodes "without the need of performing complicated and game-breaking file modifications."

Venice emulates BF3's Blaze networking backend, but it is not a DRM workaround—the Emulator Nexus network repeatedly stresses that a licensed, up-to-date copy of BF3 is required to play. Nexus and NoFaTe are also behind a Battlefield: Bad Company 2 emulator and custom client.

The two videos below are, respectively, a preview of the emulator working (dubstep threat level severe, adjust volume) and footage of the native spectator mode in action.