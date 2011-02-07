Battlefield 3 limited edition to contain remastered Battlefield 2 maps and weapons

A leaked advert has unveiled plans for a limited edition of Battlefield 3 that will include a "Back to Karkand" map pack as part of the deal. Players who buy the standard edition of Battlefield 3 will have the opportunity to buy the map pack as DLC after the game's release.

CVG spotted the ad, which advertises the Karkand map pack, which looks to contain maps and guns from Battlefield 2, remastered for Battlefield 3 and the Frostbite 2 engine. The blurb on the ad says "The themed expansion pack features four legendary maps from Battlefield 2 boldly re-imagined with Frostbite 2 physics, destruction and visuals, completing the package are classic Battlefield 2 weapons and vehicles, unique rewards, new achievements/trophies, and more."

The advert also mentions that the map pack will be available to buy separately as DLC one month after Battlefield's release, which is set for this Autumn. Pricing details for the limited edition will be revealed in late February, and the game is available to pre-order now. For more information on Battlefield 3, check out the official site, or our recent news posts outlining everything we know so far about the sequel.