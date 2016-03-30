Battleborn system requirements revealed, no 4K support at launch

2K Games has dropped a big Battleborn info dump that helpfully collects everything you ever wanted to know about the upcoming FPS/MOBA hybrid but were afraid to ask. Highlights include a rundown of Hardcore Mode, which ramps up the Story Mode with “extra loot, all new unlockable content, and some really, REALLY tough fights,” as well as a brief overview of the three Competitive Multiplayer modes—Incursion, Capture, and Meltdown—a look at the character progression systems, and most important of all, the system requirements.

The Minimum:

OS : Windows 7 x64-Bit or Later

The Recommended:

OS : Windows 7 x64-Bit or Later

Interestingly, Battleborn will support “general gamepads” and PS4 and Xbox One controllers at launch, but Steam controller support won't be implemented until sometime after it comes out. It also won't support 4K or “off-sized displays,” although Gearbox/2K are “actively investigating both.”

The blog post also includes a link to the Battleborn “prequel comic,” a multimedia extravaganza of exposition that sets the stage for the battle for the fate of the star Solus. The first part, Running the Numbers, is viewable now, while the second and third parts are “coming soon.” And that's probably no lie: The Battleborn open beta begins on April 13, and the “series premiere” is set for May 3.