Battle Chasers: Nightwar flaunts its stylish dungeon crawling at the PC Gamer Weekender

Battle Chasers: Nightwar is a Japanese-style RPG said to be inspired by the "classic console greats" that boasts randomly-generated turn-based battles, a fair whack of dungeon crawling, and a lovely-looking comic book-inspired aesthetic.

Created by ex-Vigil Games team members—the folks responsible for the original Darksiders—it was playable at this year's PC Gamer Weekender powered by Omen by HP. Chris invited THQ Nordic's Florian Emmerich and Stephanie Harman into the PCGW studio to discuss its reception on the showfloor and talk us through how it works in practice.

Have a gander at that: