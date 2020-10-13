Baldur's Gate 3's first full patch rolled back over savegame bug

Update: As a gentle reminder that Baldur's Gate 3 is an Early Access release, Larian has very quickly pulled today's patch and reverted to the previous build as a result of some players being unable to load their saved games. Saves "should" be accessible again after you've reverted, and the update will be redeployed once it's fixed.

We've reverted to the previous build while we solve the save issue experienced by some players. Please bear with us, but once reverted you should be able to continue playing. We'll redeploy the patch when fixed!October 13, 2020

Original story:

Larian has already put out three small updates for Baldur's Gate 3 since its release on Steam Early Access a week ago. Larian also explained how the most popular options in the character editor came together to create the most generic dude possible. Now it's time for the first full-scale patch, which includes a significant number of bug fixes and gameplay improvements, and an interesting look at some other data points, including the ominous-sounding "Map of Death."

"All feedback, positive or negative, is extremely helpful and important to us. We're really grateful to everyone who organizes their thoughts and talks to us on Steam, or the forums, or the feedback form. For us, that's a big part of what Early Access is about. Keep the feedback flowing, and we'll keep shooting out those updates," Larian wrote.



"Under the hood we're starting to get our first look at data, and decisions players are making, which teaches us how you're playing the game. Before you launch a game, you're making a lot of assumptions about what people will do, and why they'll do it. When you launch, you can start to see if you were right."

To illustrate the point, the update includes a heat map of player deaths—the "*map of death*," as Larian described it, asterisks and all.

(You can find the digital remains of my party amidst the bright yellow areas just below Chapel Forest. Several times.)

Amusing name notwithstanding, the studio said it can combine that data with player feedback and bug reports to determine why people are dying in particular areas, and more importantly, whether it's normal that it's happening. Lots of people appear to be dying when they first meet Gale, for instance, which Larian said seems "strange," and as we alluded to in our recent rundown of whether you should wait to buy Baldur's Gate 3, there's also a surprising amount of death happening in camp. (I won't spoil anything, but I will say I'm not surprised.)

Some other interesting data points:

Gale died 333757 times, giving him a party-member kill rate four times higher than any other NPC in the game.

5717 players died trying to tame the owlbear cub.

3753 players died trying to tame a mind flayer. (Why would you try this?)

4000 people died as a result of the thing with the ogre and the bugbear. (You can google that if you want to know more.)

Shadowheart is the only companion who's actually managed to die more than the player character.

Larian said it will continue to share "data and insights" throughout the Early Access period, and encouraged players to continue horsing around in whatever ways they want, saying, "The results of this make the game better." It also said that public multiplayer lobbies will soon be switched on, and Discord integration is coming, although there's no date for either at the moment. The patch notes for today's big update are below.

Improvements:

Added polish and bug fixes to several in-game cinematics, such as Shadow Heart recruitment, Astarion recruitment and Volo's Poem. (These will be ongoing throughout EA).



Added minor text tweaks to various bits and bobs.



Altered certain dialogue choices for different NPCs.



Added extra combat tutorial messages to better explain the basics (let us know how you get on).



Astarion no longer thinks Lae'zel inspected you at camp when she is not in your party. Quite rightly.

Bug fixes: