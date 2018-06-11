Babylon's Fall is the latest game from Platinum

Revealed at Square Enix's E3 conference today, Babylon's Fall is the next venture from Platinum Games.

In the teasiest of trailers, we're shown a running timeline that mentions the discovery of the Oversoul, the Age of Dawn, the birth of a goddess, a World War, the formation of a New World Academy and, blimey, a day of reckoning.

"CE5450: Punishment. On the Day of Judgement, Gaia turns against mankind," so says the following trailer.

The timeline rolls on, futuristic knights do battle and four silhouettes stand before what appears to be a grand cathedral. Have a gander:

Babylon's Fall is due in 2019.