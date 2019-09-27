Australia, these Samsung SSDs come with Borderlands 3 for a limited time

(Image credit: Gearbox Software)

If you happen to be in the market for both a new SSD and Borderlands 3, well, the stars have aligned. Samsung is currently running a promotion bundling a code for Gearbox's new loot shooter with select SSD models at Australian retail and online outlets. The offer runs until October 31, so you've got plenty of time to deliberate.

There's a wide range of SATA and NVMe internal SSDs you can choose from, and both of the Samsung models included in our Best SSDs For Gaming list are part of the promotion. Borderlands 3 comes in the form of a download code redeemable on the Epic Games Store.

Our sister site Getprice has handily put together a page that compares pricing for the models on offer at some of the biggest Australian computer retailers, but you'll find below our handpicked highlights:

