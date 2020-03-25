Popular

Australia, Green Man Gaming's March Mayhem sale has some good discounts

Nier: Automata, Borderlands 3, Resident Evil 3 and more.

Green Man Gaming is currently running a 'March Mayhem' sale, so called because a) it's currently March, and b) because Mayhem alliterates nicely with March. But if you came looking for actual mayhem, there's probably a bit of that too, because Borderlands 3 is currently sitting at AU$40.

The sale ends March 31, so you've got a bit of time to deliberate. Publishers like Bethesda, Square Enix and Team 13 feature heavily, and if you're after the rarely-on-sale Nier: Automata, you're in luck.

Below are some of the highlights:

Borderlands 3 Standard Edition | AU$40.48
Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition | AU$49.48
Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition | AU$58.48
Nier Automata | AU$30.57
Shadow of the Tomb Raider | AU$26.13
Final Fantasy XV | AU$21.98
Assassin's Creed Odyssey | AU$26.12
Dead Rising 3 | AU$10.55

There's tonnes more to peruse, check it out.

Shaun Prescott
Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
