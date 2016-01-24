Atari Vault will bring 100 classic games to Steam

It feels like this should have happened ages ago, but here it finally is: a bundle of 100 Atari classics is coming to Steam in spring (or autumn in Australia). Dubbed the Atari Vault, it's set to include the likes of Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command, Tempest, and Warlords. Assuming it won't cost an arm and a leg, it'll be worth checking out for Centipede and Adventure alone (the latter hasn't been confirmed, but the collection would suffer without it).

Interestingly, the bundle will feature Steam Controller support, as well as local and online multiplayer bolstered by global leaderboards. Atari claims the Steam Controller will result in "significantly improved precision control", which will be useful if you want to break my record of three consecutive clockings of Centipede.

The bundle is in development by Code Mystics. A price hasn't been announced, but Atari Vault will be demo'ed at PAX South later this month. As will Atari's other forthcoming title, RollerCoaster Tycoon.