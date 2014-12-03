ASUS announces new 27-inch 4K IPS monitor

ASUS has announced the PB279Q monitor, a 27-inch, 4K monitor that is says is "designed for prosumers and gamers."

The latest addition to the ASUS 4K/UHD line of monitors, the PB279Q has a native 3840 x 2160 resolution (16:9 aspect ratio), 163 ppi pixel density, and a 5ms grey-to-grey pixel response time. That's fast for an IPS display, which is why the technology isn't often used in gaming monitors. The actual response time, and the added delay of input lag, often deviates from the spec manufacturers list for their monitors, but if the PB279Q is actually that fast, it should be ghosting-free for 60 Hz gaming.

At a price of $799, this is definitely not a budget IPS monitor—but it doesn't have budget specs, either. The PB279Q supports a 100% sRGB color gamut with 10-bit color, where most monitors opt for 8-bit or 6-bit+FRC. 10-bit is usually reserved for monitors aimed at professional photographers and graphic designers, so the panel should look even better than the average IPS display, which are known for color quality and viewing angles above and beyond cheaper TN panels. The viewing angles and color depth will set this monitor apart from other 4K displays in the $500 range.

Video outputs include one DisplayPort 1.2 and one Mini DisplayPort (mDP) 1.2 for 60Hz refresh rates. The monitor also sports four HDMI/MHL ports—useful for picture-by-picture mode, which splits the screen to accommodate for up to four separate video inputs. Unfortunately, the PB279Q doesn't seem to be supporting the latest HDMI spec, as HDMI can only support the 3840x2160 resolution at 30 Hz. DisplayPort allows for 4K 60 Hz output.

Physically, the PB279Q has a slim design with a 9mm bezel. It's VESA mount-compatible, and has a full range of swivel, tilt, pivot, and height adjustment capabilities. The monitor should be available in mid-December for $799.