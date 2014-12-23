Assassin's Creed: Unity freebie forbids future lawsuits against Ubisoft

The Assassin's Creed: Unity free game offer, Ubisoft's apology for the launch schmozzle that ultimately resulted in the cancellation of its season pass, went live late last week. But if you're giving thought to a more punitive response to the mess—say, one headed up by lawyers—then you might want to take a pass on it.

Opting to choose one of the games on offer brings up a wall of fine print, the sort of thing most people normally click past without a second glance. As noticed by Game Informer, however, the terms and conditions of this offer includes a clause waiving all right to sue Ubisoft over Assassin's Creed: Unity, and or its DLC.

The relevant text:

"You hereby irrevocably and unconditionally RELEASE, WAIVE, AND FOREVER DISCHARGE AND COVENANT NOT TO SUE Ubisoft Entertainment S.A., and each of its past, present and future divisions, parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, predecessors, successors and assigns, together with all of their respective past, present and future employees, officers, shareholders, directors and agents, and those who give recommendations, directions, or instructions or engage in risk evaluation or loss control activities regarding the Campaign (all for the purposes herein referred to as “Released Parties”) FROM ANY AND ALL LIABILITY TO YOU, your assigns, heirs, and next of kin FOR ANY AND ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS, CHARGES, LAWSUITS, DEBTS, DEFENSES, ACTIONS OR CAUSES OF ACTION, OBLIGATIONS, DAMAGES, LOSS OF SERVICE, COMPENSATION, PAIN AND SUFFERING, ATTORNEYS’ FEES, AND COST AND EXPENSES OF SUIT, KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, SUSPECTED OR UNSUSPECTED, ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO THE PURCHASE, ACQUISITION, RENTAL, POSSESSION AND/OR USAGE, AND/OR THE INTENT TO PURCHASE, ACQUIRE, RENT, POSSESS AND/OR USE, THE ASSASSIN’S CREED UNITY VIDEO GAME AND/OR THE ASSASSIN’S CREED UNITY SEASON PASS ON ANY AND ALL PLATFORMS, AND/OR RELATED TO THE CAMPAIGN, WHETHER CAUSED BY THE NEGLIGENCE OF THE RELEASED PARTIES OR OTHERWISE."

The Assassin's Creed: Unity launch has been a goat rodeo from day one, but even so I'd guess that this won't have any impact on the vast majority of those affected. If dreams of class action suits are dancing in your head, however, you may want to hold off on snagging your freebie until the matter has resolved somewhat. There is time: The free game offer is good until March 15, 2015.