Assassin's Creed Origins will get a free update alongside its first expansion this month

The first DLC for Assassin's Creed Origins (our vote for best open world game of 2017) is due out this month. Called The Hidden Ones, the expansion will add a new region to the already massive Egypt map, and today Ubisoft announced a few extras that will arrive alongside it:

A new quest to celebrate the arrival of the first expansion, The Hidden Ones

Update to the Heka chests item pool, which adds the items from the Nightmare and First Civilization packs, as well as the Gladiator and Wacky packs to the pool

A new option to sell outfits at weaver shops

That's the free stuff. As for the expansion itself, which is included in the Season Pass (I don't yet see a price listed to buy it alone), it features Bayek fighting the Romans in the new map region as part of events that take place years after the story of Origins. The level cap will jump from 40 to 45, leaving you room to become an even more deadly assassin.

Players will also get another chance this month to fight Anubis (January 9-16) and Sobek (January 23-30) as the Trials of the Gods event returns.

The Hidden Ones will be followed up by the second DLC in March, called The Curse of the Pharaohs, in which Bayek will take on "famed Egyptian monsters."