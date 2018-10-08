Assassin's Creed Odyssey's peak concurrent playercount on Steam is 30% higher than 2017's Origins

Peak concurrent players for Assassin's Creed Odyssey reached nearly 62,000 on Steam yesterday, making a considerable gain (about 33%) over last year’s Assassin’s Creed Origins, which reached a peak of just over 41,000 concurrent users in October 2017. Origins, which released last year, was a big success for Ubisoft—and a bit of a gamble, seeing as they’d taken a year off AC’s release schedule in 2016. Critical reception to Odyssey has been very strong , with many noting that it feels like a more mature, refined version of Origins.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey follows the journey of Alexios and Kassandra, two proto-assassins during the ancient war between Athens and Sparta in roughly 420 BC. It’s notable for letting you choose between a male or female protagonist and for its huge, free-roaming map that sees the return of popular naval mechanics from Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. Odyssey also has romance storylines, and wouldn't you know it, we've got a guide for them here.

Thanks, GytHyp.