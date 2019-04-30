Popular

Assassin's Creed Odyssey introduces Testiklos the Nut, a new mercenary

By

Half in the bag.

Oh, Ubisoft. If you're going to go there, you might as well go the whole hog.

The latest mercenary to appear in Assassin's Creed Odyssey is Testiklos the Nut. As well as his unfortunate name, he's laden with a tragic past. OK, it's not a tear jerker, but I guess it's a bit sad. He misses his brother, you see. Testikles (who you might've met previously in the game). They were separated when they were young, and Testiklos hasn't been the same since. 

Someone's already hunted him down and killed the poor guy and his pet boar. Yes, he's an animal lover. See, there's more to him than just a silly name. He's got lots of things going for him.  

You can fight and recruit Testiklos the Nut now. 

Update: we added a quick edit here to reference the fact Testikles had previously appeared in Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

Fraser Brown

Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
See comments