Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood DRM only requires internet connection on install

Ubisoft recently announced that Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood will be dropping the always-online DRM of Assassin's Creed 2, but said that players will still be required to login to validate their copy of the game. Many thought that this would mean logging in every time the game is started up. Ubisoft community developer Gabe Graziani has tweeted to make it clear that the game will only require a login on installation. After that, the game will run offline. Happy days! The game's due out on March 18 in the US, and March 22 in Europe.

