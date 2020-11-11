Everything you need to know about the Assassin's Creed Valhalla map

Wondering about the Assassin's Creed Valhalla map size? Valhalla takes place primarily in Norway and England. But there are three other locations to discover on your Viking journey. This guide will zoom out to show you what each area looks like, explaining what you do there and why it's important to the overarching narrative.

Aside from the obvious locations, the rest will be spoiler-tagged so you don't ruin the surprise for yourself. But follow along as we run through the main maps in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, explaining what to expect and how to unlock each new globe-trotting location. How big is the AC Valhalla map? Let's find out.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Norway Map

Eivor hails from Norway, so you'll start the game in Scandinavia as you deal with a few power struggles ahead of the great journey to the British Isles. Considering it acts as the starting area, the Norway map is ridiculously huge. But it isn't solely there for introduction, and you'll be able to return once you leave, so don't worry about collecting everything.

Your Norwegian settlement is Fornburg, where you'll begin the game. The other two major regions in Norway are Rygjafylke and Hordafylke. You'll be able to explore the former from the start—at least pick up the Books of Knowledge before you leave.

As for Hordafylke, the power level is 280, so you won't be able to survive there without being far into the game. It's best to return once you've dug into the narrative of Valhalla, so you can clear up all of the map markers with ease. Norway is the second biggest map in the game, and given the massive bodies of water, you'll spend a lot of your time in your longship. Combined with its many mountains, it takes a long time to navigate in its entirety, especially if you're going from end to end.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla England Map

The bulk of Valhalla's campaign takes place on the map of England, which you'll visit after a few hours of quests in Norway. This landmass is gigantic, taking more than an hour to cross by foot or by boat. I recommend you unlock plenty of synchronization points and fast travel boat docks when you explore it.

Much to my Geordie chagrin, the map has a southern bias, starting at Hadrian's Wall in the north and ending at the Isle of White in the south. The main regions in descending order are:

Eurvicscire

Nottinghamshire

Lincolnscire

Ledecestrescire

Sciropescire

Grantebridgescire

East Anglia

Glowecestrescire

Oxenefordscire

Essexe

Lunden

Hamtunscire

Wincestre

Suthsexe

Along with the side quests and collectibles, you'll pledge to various regions from the Alliance Map at the longhouse in your Ravensthorpe settlement, taking part in ‘arcs' where you liberate kingdoms and vie for power throughout England.

SPOILERS FOLLOW FOR THE REST OF THE MAJOR LOCATIONS IN ASSASSIN'S CREED VALHALLA

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Vinland map

The next major location in Assassin's Creed Valhalla is Vinland, which is unlocked when you pledge and complete the Lunden arc from the Alliance Map in Ravensthorpe. Hytham will reveal to you that Gorm (the son of the man that killed your father) has taken a mysterious artefact and fled to what the Codex suggests is 'modern-day Newfoundland'. on the American continent. The gorgeous forestry map is of a decent size, but you won't have a mount here, so expect it to take a while to cross regardless.

You'll also lose all your equipment when you make the trip across the sea, and you'll have to trade resources with Native American locals to buy an exclusive armour set that you can only use in Vinland. Once you complete the Vinland Saga you can visit the map at any time, so don't worry about leaving to complete other quests and potentially missing out on the side quests and collectables there.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Asgard Map

One of the most important settlement upgrades is the Seer's Hut in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which will be available for purchase after you upgrade your settlement and Valka arrives on English shores.

Once you construct the building with Raw Materials and Supplies, you'll be asked to gather plants to brew a potion, which when drank, will send Eivor to Asgard, the home of the gods. Here you'll take part in a Ragnarok questline, meeting Thor, Tyr, Loki, Freyja, and more. The map is relatively small with two synchronization points, but it'll still take roughly 20 minutes to cross on your Reindeer mount. You can 'wake up' at any time via the map menu, then return by drinking the potion again, so don't worry about missing the exclusive collectibles.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Jotunheim map

Once you wrap up the Asgard questline and return to the land of the living, Valka will ask you to find even more plants. These are located down in the Cave of Trials in Cent, in the bottom-right of the English map. Once retrieved, she'll brew you another potion which sends you to Jotunheim, where you can enjoy another godly saga.

Here, the same rules as Asgard apply. You can wake up and revisit at any time. The snowy map is smaller than Asgard, with two Synchronization Points to unlock, and won't take long to cross on foot or by mount.