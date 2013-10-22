Popular

Assassin's Creed 4 launch trailer arrives a month early, brings warning of pirate adventure

By

Okay, Ubisoft? Activision? EA? You're all here? Good, take a seat. I've called you to this post to explain the purpose of a "launch trailer". It's designed to accompany the launch of a game. Not to crop up two weeks before launch , and definitely not when you're over a month away from that launch. Oh well, given that it's here, I guess we'll show you Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag's launch trailer. It's unique among today's AAA video previews, in that only about three things explode.

As with almost all games containing the Ubisoft logo, Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag's PC version will be trailing behind the console. Our goods won't be offloaded until November 22nd. While you wait, you can read about Craig Owens' attempt to tame the high seas, when he went hands-on with the game earlier in the year.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments