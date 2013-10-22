Popular

Call of Duty: Ghosts launch trailer explodes into this week, game still a fortnight away

By

I get it, you're a busy person. You've not got the time to watch every video that comes your way. I'll save you some time, and describe Call of Duty: Ghosts' launch trailer in its entirety. "Explosions, explosions, explosions, explosions, FISH PHYSICS, explosions, dog, wolf, dog, space, space explosions." Just imagine all that with an Eminem song in the background and you're golden.

Alternatively, you can watch it.

If I'm reading this trailer correctly, Call of Duty: Ghosts will be a game about a nation being collectively haunted by exploding ghosts. Or combustergeists. Only the dog can save humanity, but does humanity deserve to be saved?

That, or it'll be another game about shooting folks between increasingly bombastic set-pieces. We'll find out when Call of Duty: Combustergeists is released on the 5th November.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments