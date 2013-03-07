Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag references Desmond Miles as part of a "consistent mythology"

The first three Assassin's Creed games are about Desmond Miles. Oh, you don't remember? That's fine. It's easy to forget such a bubbling font of personality, even though we wouldn't have controlled his way cooler ancestors and their Templar-slaying skills if they hadn't sprung from the mind of the world's most vegetative assassin. He's no longer the center of attention in the upcoming Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag, but Ubisoft isn't entirely ignoring Mr. Miles in the context of the franchise's meta-arc. In a self-published Q&A (via All Games Beta ), Creative Director Jean Guesdon says the character constitutes "a very important legacy" for Black Flag and beyond.

"Desmond has been the main protagonist of the franchise so far," Guesdon explains. "This won't be the case in Black Flag. That being said, the game isn't a reboot nor is it a spinoff, and we're continuing to develop a consistent mythology. So yes, Desmond will be referred to as a very important legacy of the Assassin's Creed universe."

Ubisoft promised " more Desmond than you've ever had before " during the development of Assassin's Creed 3, and that game's culminating events wrapped up his saga in a clunky yet more engaging way beyond having him eternally lounge around in the Animus. It'll be interesting to see how the modern-day storyline progresses alongside the virtual assassinating we all know and love going forward.