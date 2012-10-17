Assassin's Creed 3 multiplayer trailer drops moneybombs, breaks out huge hammers

A pirate throwing moneybombs to distract peasants makes sense, but why is the Carpenter carrying a huge hammer? Has he stolen it from a blacksmith? Why is nobody stopping him from bludgeoning others' brains out in broad daylight? Assassin's Creed 3's multiplayer mode will be a vicious, stabby, smashy affair that's for sure. Ubisoft are hoping to spice things up with new game modes that'll have assassin's occupying glowing circles to take territory, and working together to hunt down NPC targets. See those game modes in action in the latest Assassin's Creed 3 trailer below.