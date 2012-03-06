Popular

Assassin's Creed 3 co-op mode spotted in product listing

Assassin's Creed 3 reveal

Assassin's Creed 3 vaulted out of the trees yesterday. The debut trailer gave us a hint of what to expect from the sequel's new setting in colonial America. CVG have spotted a listing on Xbox.com that suggests we'll get to share those wild North American forests with up to three friends. The Xbox.com entry lists 2-4 player online co-op as a feature. 8 player multiplayer is also mentioned.

Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood let us recruit and train an army of assassins that would kill any target with a casual flick of Ezio's hand. That was great, but it'd be even better to co-ordinate efficient assassinations with a squad of friends. Hopefully Ubisoft really are working on a co-op mode for Assassin's Creed 3, and this isn't just an admin mistake on Xbox.com's end.

Assassin's Creed 3 is being built in a new engine by a whopping great number of people spread across seven studios. It's been in development for the last three years, and Ubisoft promise a big leap forward in graphics and AI, all of which makes Assassin's Creed 3 quite the exciting prospect. It's due out in October.

