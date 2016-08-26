Ashes of the Singularity, Offworld Trading Company discounted in Stardock sale this weekend

If you’ve a penchant for strategy, be that space-faring or fantasy, you might like to turn your attention to Stardock’s “Publisher Weekend”—a Steam sale that’s live from right now until Monday, August 29.

Ashes of the Singularity—a real-time strategy venture that lets you command thousands of units simultaneously—for example, is going for £10.19/$13.59 with a 66 percent discount. The classic Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion—which we rated highly back in 2012—is just £7.49/$9.99 at 75 percent off; and last year’s Galactic Civilizations 3 is selling at £10.19/$13.59. Sorcerer King is a game I admittedly haven’t played before but it's £9.49/$12.49 with 50 percent off.

Offworld Trading Company—the game Matt Elliott described as “ruthless, immediate and thoroughly rewarding”—is shifting at half price, now £14.99/$19.99. This is probably my pick of the bunch as it sees creator Soren Johnson take his Civ IV formula and turn on its on its head: it’s real-time and not turn-based; it’s in space and not playing on history; it’s rooted in intelligent economic warfare, not blood-thirsty warzones.

The sale also includes pre-order discounts on the as yet unreleased Sorcerer King Rivals and Ashes of the Singularity Escalation, and, if you’re feeling flush, the Stardock Pack 2017—which includes Ashes of the Singularity, Offworld Trading Company, Sorcerer King, Galactic Civilizations 3, Sins of a Solar Empire Rebellion, and The Political Machine 2016—is half price at £37.99/$49.99.

The Stardock Publisher Weekend sale runs from right now until Monday, August 29 on Steam.