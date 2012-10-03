Arma 2 machinima documents Russian invasion of Seattle, Red Dawn-style

Arma's Real Virtuality engine is an underappreciated machinima canvas. What it lacks in physics is made up by scale and map detail, both of which are showcased in "The Beginning of Sorrows," a short released yesterday from BinaryOrchestra . The video mashes up Take On Helicopters ' (another sim built on Real Virtuality) satellite-modeled, that's-where-the-houses-actually-are map of Seattle, Washington with Arma 2: Operation Arrowhead's military assets. The result is a grim and well-scripted spectacle of war in the American Northwest.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=puWjRow3a9U

For your relief, a slightly more lighthearted use of Real Virtuality .