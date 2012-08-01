Arma 2: Army of the Czech Republic released

You know DayZ? Did you know it also has an awesome military shooter called Arma 2 bundled in? Well today the suspiciously zombie free war sim has released a new batch of DLC: Army of the Czech Republic, which, as you might have guessed, focuses on the forces of the Czech Republic.

If you're wondering why that particular nation was singled out, we're sure it has absolutely nothing to do with that fact that that's where developers Bohemia Interactive are based.

Army of the Czech Republic will add a new campaign with fifteen missions, depicting peacekeeping operations in Bystrica. There are new weapons like the CZ 805 BREN, CZ Scorpion EVO III and CZ 75 PHANTOM and new vehicles like the L-159 Alca, Pandur II, and Dingo infantry mobility vehicle. The last of which I assume is used to deliver a pack of rapid wild dogs onto the battlefield. Just like real war.

You can buy Arma 2: Army of the Czech Republic in the Bohemia store today, but a Steam version will be arriving in mid August. If you want to find out what we thought of the original game, check out our Arma 2 review .