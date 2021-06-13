Arkane Studio's next game is Redfall, a Left 4 Dead-style shooter but with magic and vampires

At the end of the Microsoft and Bethesda E3 showcase, we got a wonderful surprise: Arkane Austin, the developers of Prey, are working on a new game that looks an awful lot like Left 4 Dead but with vampires and just a sprinkle of Stranger Things' '80s aesthetic.

We didn't see actual gameplay, but you can watch the CG trailer above. The game is called Redfall, and prior to its reveal Xbox head Phil Spencer said it's a game you can play either alone or with a group of friends (just like L4D). The trailer does give us a pretty good idea of how the game will play, however. In it, a group of four survivors are hanging out in a ruined corner store along with a cute dog-like robot. Not long after, we see them fighting groups of humans using a wide range of magical abilities and guns.

Very quickly, though, Arkane throws us a twist as a group of vampires attack the group. Here get a peek at special weapons like a stake gun that can impale vampires at a distance and a special weapon that turns one to stone. It gives me the vibe of a game like Left 4 Dead spliced with the special abilities of Overwatch, which is such an obvious combination I can't believe no one thought of it until now.

It's a badass trailer that oozes style—exactly what we'd expect from Arkane. We'll update this story when we learn more details, but Redfall is coming summer 2022.