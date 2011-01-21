Are Telltale making a Walking Dead game?

Speculation is rife that adventure games developer Telltale are working on a title based on The Walking Dead. Read on for the details.

The guys at 1-UP have received an invitation from the studio behind episodic adventure games Sam & Max and Back to the Future, which explains that at the event to be held on February 17th Telltale will announce five new multi-platform projects, among them "one based on a just-launched property from the TV and comic book world whose popularity is changing life as some know it."

As 1-UP have noted, it doesn't take much work to attach The Walking Dead to this cryptic puzzle. The on-going comic series from Imagine has recently been adapted into the critically acclaimed TV mini-series by Frank Darabont, and aired on AMC and FX last year. The books and show focus more on human interaction and character development than all-out zombie slaughter, and is ideal territory for Telltale to explore.