Arcane season 2 is in production

Surprising no one, the hit League of Legends spin-off cartoon Arcane will be getting a second series. Confirming the news, the show's official Twitter account said, "Ready yourselves, friends. Season 2 of Arcane is now in production. Where's a Hexgate when you need one?"

The collaboration between Riot Games and Netflix has been so popular that League of Legends pick rates for characters featured in the show have skyrocketed. Apparently that popularity is well-deserved. As Steven Messner wrote in his review of Arcane's first act, "The curse of videogame movies and TV spin-offs being shit is well and truly broken, and Netflix's Arcane has delivered the killing blow." He praised its painterly art style and kinetic fight scenes, as well as its balance between political drama and character development.

This week Riot also surprise-released two new games, Ruined King and Hextech Mayhem, which are the first games released under its Riot Forge label. Ruined King was developed by Airship Syndicate, and has similar JRPG-style combat to the studio's previous game Battle Chasers: Nightwar, while Hextech Mayhem is a rhythm runner by Choice Provisions, creator of the Bit.Trip series.

A date for the premiere of Arcane season 2 has yet to be announced, and it hasn't been confirmed whether it will follow the same three-acts-over-three-weeks format.