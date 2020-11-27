Apex Legends' new Trident hovercars have taken flight

Introduced in the battle royale's seventh season, Apex Legends' new Trident hovercraft isn't exactly known for its altitude. But with the careful placement of a trampoline, players have figured out how to give the nippy little buggies some impressive airtime—temporarily, at least.

Now, I'm not entirely sure what's going on with games journalists flinging themselves into the stratosphere. Just today, Eurogamer was off catapulting cowboys in Red Dead Redemption 2. Now, Rock Paper Shotgun's Imogen Beckhelling has demonstrated how to launch the Trident skyward with a little help from Octane's ultimate bounce-pad.

The trick is to set the pad down directly under a respawn beacon (or supply bin, though Beckhelling notes the beacon works best). Drive the Trident straight into it, and you should be catapulted off in the opposite direction.

Given it's technically meant to be airborne anyway, you do have some degree of air control while soaring across Olympus. Even so, there's a good chance you'll end up soaring way off the map. Play it right, though, and you can pull off the kind of incredible aerial acrobatics demonstrated by these skilled pilots.

The Trident itself is a delight to drive, even if I've rarely found good use for it in matches. The promise of being able to stick a turret on it or load it down with gas traps has unfortunately never beaten out the tried-and-tested tactic of just sliding around on foot.

Now, the Trident offers an exciting, unreliable shortcut across the map—at least, until Respawn gets around to fixing it.