Apex Legends executive producer Drew McCoy has left Respawn

Apex Legends executive producer Drew McCoy, who also served as a producer on the Titanfall games, is leaving Respawn Entertainment. McCoy announced his plan to "find new challenges" earlier this week on Twitter.

For everyone who played our games, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Not sure where I'm going yet, but rest assured I can't stay away from games for long!Be excellent to each other 2/2February 24, 2020

Prior to his ten-year stretch at Respawn, McCoy worked with studio co-founders Jason West and Vince Zampella at Infinity Ward, on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Modern Warfare 2. He was one of many Infinity Ward employees to follow West and Zampella to Respawn after their acrimonious split with Activision.

While he wasn't as high-profile a figure at Respawn as Zampella, the CEO (co-founder West left in 2013), his visibility increased considerably with the success of Apex Legends: Electronic Arts reported continued growth in Apex Legends in its third-quarter financial report in January, noting that daily active user peaks in the third season had surpassed those of season two, and that even further expansion of the game is planned for 2021. An Apex Legends pro league, with a prize pool of more than $3 million, also got underway in January.