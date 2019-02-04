Apex Legends, a new battle royale game from Respawn, will be revealed this week

Update: Respawn co-CEO Vince Zampella has confirmed an Apex Legends livestream will begin at 8am PST tomorrow (2am in Sydney; 3pm in the London). "we’ll tell you everything about Apex Legends. Everything." We'll have more to share from our own hands-on time from an Apex Legends event on Monday.

Fair warning though: while the Respawn stream starts at 8am, the actual substantial part of it won't go live until midday. (Unless you realllly love teasers).

Original story:

Titanfall studio Respawn will unveil Apex Legends this week: a battle royale game which, according to prolific rumours at the weekend, will be set in the Titanfall universe. Confirmation comes via Geoff Keighley, who tweeted about it earlier today.

APEX LEGENDS incoming: Tomorrow after the #Superbowl the team at @Respawn will be revealing its new battle royale game. pic.twitter.com/Ro9qq8xCz1February 3, 2019

That's about all that's confirmed, but if the weekend rumour mill is to be believed, Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale with up to 60 players. Interestingly, it won't feature Titan mechs, but it'll feature an array of playable characters with unique abilities, ala Overwatch and Rainbow Six Siege.

According to a "tipster" speaking to Kotaku, "it plays like Titanfall mixed with Overwatch and Blackout from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4". The biggest surprise among the rumours, is that apparently the game will be unveiled and released this week.

While it's hardly a surprise that Respawn will release a new Titanfall-centric game this year, Kotaku reports that Apex Legends will act as something of a stopgap before Titanfall 3, which a source claims was internally delayed due to dated graphics. Whatever the case, a new Respawn game is definitely coming this week.