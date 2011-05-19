APB: Reloaded open beta delayed

The APB: Reloaded open beta was set to kick off later today, but has been pushed back because of connection issues that have cropped up in the last 48 hours. In a message on the APB: Reloaded blog , GamersFirst said "we are clearly disappointed that this afternoon's public launch has been put temporarily on hold, but in the end we strongly believe that first addressing this issue is the most critical and important step we can take as a development team."

GamersFirst haven't given an estimate for the length of the delay, but you can always have a read of our APB: Reloaded preview while you're waiting for the servers to go live. The devs say "as soon as we have more data we will update the community on Facebook , Blogs and through Twitter ."