AOC's 40-inch curved 4K monitor delivers 10-bit color depth for $900

AOC has a new monitor available that will appeal to anyone who is looking for a gigantic 4K display to plop on their desk, though it is a bit short on gaming amenities.

The new C4008VU8 is a curved monitor with a 3840x2160 resolution at 60Hz. It uses a true 10-bit MVA panel to deliver 1.07 billion colors without any dithering tricks (as is the case with 8-bit panels with Frame Rate Control), and offers up 85 percent coverage of the NTSC color space.

AOC is pitching the C4008VU8 as being an ideal candidate for graphic design, video editing, and photo retouching. That is where having a true 10-bit panel can help, and the high color gamut is a selling point, too.

For gamers, there is less for AOC to brag about, though the C4008VU8 offers a rated 5ms response time. That is relatively fast, especially for a panel that focuses on color reproduction above all else.

There is no G-Sync or FreeSync support on this monitor, which are tough omissions at the asking price (for gaming, anyway). And while it does boast a pair of 5W speakers, we've yet to be anywhere near impressed with a monitor's audio.

AOC includes a decent selection of connectors to work with. There is a built in USB 3.0 hub with four downstream ports (one that supports fast charging), along with two DisplayPort 1.2 ports, two HDMI ports (2.0 and 1.4, both with MHL), a VGA port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The C4008VU8 is available now with an MSRP of $900, though both Amazon and B&H Photo have it listed for sale at $843.58.

