Anthem's first live event is a fire storm that spawns Titans

A fire storm is ripping through the sky in Anthem's public demo, spewing out Ancient Ash Titan enemies as part of the game's first live world event.

The Anthem Twitter account began teasing the event this morning, and pointed everybody towards Freeplay mode. Soon after, players began to see a violent storm brewing in the sky, which eventually started spitting out fireballs. You can watch it light up the sky in the clip above.

But it's not just there to look terrifying: soon, players found that tough Ancient Ash Titans—giant enemies that look like they're made of molten rock—were spawning into their game. The Titans fling their own fireballs, pulse with blue energy and spawn minions that rush towards you. You can watch Chris battle one of them in the clip below, and plenty of people are fighting them over on Twitch, too.

Some players were having trouble triggering the event, but it appears that restarting a Freeplay session is usually fixing that. If you jump in now, you might be able to see it for yourself—unless, of course, the game is crashing for you.

You can expect these kind of live world events frequently after Anthem launches on February 22. In September, the game's producers told James that Fortnite's constantly shifting world (including its giant cube) were inspiring their post-launch plans.

The public demo ends tonight at 6pm PT/9pm ET/2am GMT.