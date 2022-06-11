Analyze excrement and develop clever cures as a... fuel station manager?

Audio player loading…

Publisher Raw Fury has described Flat Eye (opens in new tab) as a "resource management sim with an emphasis on story and narrative choices," which isn't a combo you see every day. As shown in a new trailer from today's Guerrilla Collective showcase, the player manages a technologically advanced service station, keeping customers happy and designing cures for their many ailments... by analyzing, ahem, "whatever's going down the drain."

That's the kind of dry toilet humor you can expect from the game, which gives it big Theme Hospital vibes. It's an absurd look into the possibilities presented by near future technology and the always adapting methods of capitalist exploitation: The previous trailer (opens in new tab) also featured organ vending machines, as well as protestors who aren't into all this "technological overreach."

"We know you'll find solutions to problems you didn't even know you had," the in-game advertiser declares. "Flat Eye: We're with you, or without you."

According to the Steam page, the story development is driven by "premium customers" who are attracted to your shop by new modules you research and install. Each brings a "new and eye-opening narrative for you to interact with and influence."

Designing and running a fuel station in Flat Eye looks like a poop-fueled nightmare, but possibly a fun one. It'll be out in 2022, according to the publisher.