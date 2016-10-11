Analogue dev's Ladykiller in a Bind out now

My Twin Brother Made Me Crossdress As Him And Now I Have To Deal With A Geeky Stalker And A Domme Beauty Who Want Me In A Bind!! or, Ladykiller in a Bind is the latest game from Digital: A Love Story and Analogue: A Hate Story creator Christine Love, and thank god for the copy-and-paste feature. Thank god. Phil covered the game's announcement back in January 2014, and I'd forgotten all about it until I learned that it's out...today.

Developer Love Conquers All Games describes Ladykiller as an "erotic visual novel about social manipulation, crossdressing, and girls tying up other girls", and if it's anything like Christine Love's other games, I suspect it's going to have smart things to say about all those things. Ladykiller will set you back $30 (with a $3 saving for the next six days), and you'll be able to play it on PC, Mac or Linux. The launch trailer is below, containing nudity and several naughty words.