American Truck Simulator is free to play this weekend

PC players are finally getting their chance at exploring the untamed American west in Red Dead Redemption 2, but it hasn't been without its problems. Some players are still having trouble getting Rockstar's epic cowboy adventure to run on their PCs. Fear not, though: While you wait for updates, you can still head out west in American Truck Simulator, which is free to try on Steam this weekend.

The free weekend marks the release of the latest DLC for American Truck Simulator, the state of Utah. This adds 3,500 miles of road that stretch from Salt Lake City to Moab, affording views of Utah's stunning and often forbidding landscapes. SCS Software says it's developed a new way to create rock formations and other natural terrain features, and Utah's Monument Valley and Virgin River Canyon are perfect places showcase the new tech.

If you decide to buy the game, American Truck Simulator is 75 percent off this weekend. You can check out Andy Kelly's review for more information about the sim, which he says becomes of of the most atmospheric titles he's ever played when the sun goes down.