AMD unveils new Radeon RX 6000S and RX 6000M GPUs for gaming laptops

Audio player loading…

At AMD's CES announcement today, Laura Smith, the company's corporate vice president and AMD fellow, outlined AMD's move into graphics for 'next-level' thin and light gaming laptops. She revealed the new additions to the Radeon RX 6000S series of mobile gaming GPUs, as well as an expanded RX 6000M series GPUs that are looking pretty darn impressive.

Joining the slimline RX 6000S series will be the RX 6800S, RX 6700S, and RX 6600S. On the other side we have the RX 6850M XT, the RX 6650M and 6650M XT, along with the RX 6500M and RX 6300M.

(Image credit: AMD)

At 20% thinner than the previous generation, gaming laptops packing Radeon RX 6000S series graphics cards will be optimised for power efficiency, and will come touting new performance-per-watt technology. AMD even claims these super thin gaming laptops will have a less than 20mm profile, and will weigh less than 4.5lbs (~2kg).

In AMD's Far Cry 6 benchmarks, the RX 6800S pushed out over 100 fps on max graphics settings, the RX 6700S did over 100 fps on high settings, and the RX 6600S managed an admirable 80+ fps on high settings.

We called it, the era of worthwhile gaming laptops coming in monster-truck sized chassis is coming to an end.

As for the RX 6000M series, AMD's refreshing the lineup with five stronger, better, and faster mobile GPUs. Smith calls the RX 6850M XT AMD's "fastest GPU for extreme gaming latpops." That's 7% higher clock speeds than the original RX 6850M.

(Image credit: AMD)

Seats for your meats (Image credit: Secretlab) Best chair for gaming: the top gaming chairs around

Best gaming desk: the ultimate PC podiums

Best PC controller: sit back, relax, and get your game on

Smith boasts that the new RX 6650M and 6650M XT will deliver 20% faster performance than the RX 6600M, and notes that by comparison to Nvidia GeForce MX450 (oddly), the the RX 6500M and RX 6300M are 200% faster. That looks like a big number, but it actually still puts it below a lot of Nvidia's 10 series GPUs from two generations ago.

Still, it'll hopefully make a nice budget option for loyal mobile AMD gamers.