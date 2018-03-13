AMD releases Adrenalin 18.3.2 GPU drivers optimized for Final Fantasy 15

Final Fantasy 15 released to PC last week, and if you're looking for a performance bump from your Radeon hardware, AMD promises to oblige with its latest Adrenalin 18.3.2 driver release.

According to AMD's internal benchmarking, the new GPU driver package delivers up to 4 percent better performance in Final Fantasy 15 when using a Radeon RX Vega 64 and playing at 1920x1080. If you're running a Radeon RX 580 graphics card at the same resolution, AMD says you can expect up to 7 percent faster performance.

This is the second driver release from AMD that contains optimizations for Final Fantasy 15. Unlike the previous one, however, the 18.3.2 release also contains a bug fix to eliminate "minor stutter during some particle effects" in the game.

There are still a handful of known issues that need addressed. They include:

A random system hang may be experienced after extended periods of use on system configurations using 12 GPU's for compute workloads.

Destiny 2 may experience an application hang in the mission "Heist" on some Radeon GCN1.0 products.

Destiny 2 may experience long load times when the application has been open for extended periods of time.

Radeon Overlay may intermittently fail to enable when toggled in some games.

FFmpeg application may experience corrupted output for H264 video streams.

Resizing Radeon Settings may cause the window to intermittently stutter.

Follow this link to download the new driver release.