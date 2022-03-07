All-women speedrunning event Frost Fatales raises $132,000 for charity

Audio player loading…

The all-woman speedrunning event Frost Fatales wrapped up this weekend with more than $132,000 raised for the Malala Fund, a non-profit founded in 2013 by Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai that works to support safe, quality education for girls around the world.

🏁Time🏁#FrostFatales 2022 raised a total of $132,350 for @MalalaFund! Thank you runners, commentators, volunteers & GDQ staff who made this possible, and everyone that donated & supported the event!The @FrameFatales will be back this summer for Flame Fatales, see you then! pic.twitter.com/H0MqDyaYB4March 6, 2022 See more

Frost Fatales 2022 kicked off on February 27 with—after the pre-show, of course—a 3:46:25 run of Spyro: Year of the Dragon, and proceeded until March 6, when it finished big by blowing through Mass Effect in just over an hour and a half.

Wondering how you get through Commander Shepard's big adventure in less time than it takes to watch a Marvel movie?

Here you go:

For a more compact experience, here's Dusk in 30 minutes.

Hollow Knight in 3:10:06? Sure.

Baba Is You is less than half an hour if you do it like this:

And finally, Final Fantasy 4 Pixel Remaster, in a little over three hours.

Frost Fatales and its summertime variant Flame Fatales—both events held by Games Done Quick's all-women speedrunning community Frame Fatales—aren't as big as GDQ's full-scale annual extravaganzas, but there's a lot more to see than just those up above: The full schedule is available at gamesdonequick.com, or if you prefer you can just poke around the GDQ YouTube channel to see what's interesting.

Frames Fatales will return with the Flames Fatales event in August 2022. A date for GDQ's big Summer Games Done Quick showcase hasn't been announced yet, but will be revealed soon.