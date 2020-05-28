Deal potent magical destruction with these Minecraft Dungeons enchantments

Minecraft Dungeons enchantments are just the ticket if you're struggling in combat, or if you want to add to a bit more pizzazz to your creeper-slaying repertoire. These magical boons can be equipped to your armour and both your weapon types and combined to create some devastating combos.

The combat system in Mojang's accessible hack-and-slasher is pretty flexible, though, and the game encourages you to experiment with your arcane boosts without committing to your upgraded gear for good. So, here's everything you need to know about Minecraft Dungeons enchantments, including all powers, and how they work.

How Minecraft Dungeons enchantments work

With every weapon and armour set you pick up, each will have up to three slots for enchantments, which are specific to your three equipment types: ranged weapons, melee weapons, and armour. Then, each time you level up, you get an enchantment point, with which you can assign to the enchantment of your choice. Your hero then possesses that ability for as long as they have the item equipped.

When you level up, you have the choice to either add a new enchantment for one point, or save them to upgrade your enchantment further. They come in two rarities—common and powerful—and there are three tiers for each. Tier 2 costs two enchantment points, and three for the final upgrade for common enchantments, with each tier costing an extra point for powerful ones.

If that sounds like a lot of hard levelling down the drain if you decide to switch weapons or armour, don't worry: You can salvage your old gear and retain the enchantment points you used on it, so take advantage of that flexibility to try all sorts of weird and wacky builds. Just make sure you're safe when you're tweaking your gear: Entering the pause menu doesn't halt the action, so you don't want creepers all over you while your nose is buried in the menus.

All Minecraft Dungeons enchantments

Below you'll find a list of all the enchantments we've found in the game so far. In her time putting together our Minecraft Dungeons review, Rachel found the combination of Freezing, Speed Synergy, and Ricochet useful in making a hero agile enough to runs rings around mobs. I, on the other hand, favoured Multishot, Cowardice, and Committed to deal lots of lovely damage.

Anyway, here are the all the enchantments we've run into, so you can start planning your own exciting builds:

Melee

Enchantment Ability Rarity Tier 1 Tier 2 Tier 3 Committed Deal increased damage against already wounded enemies. Common 0-50% bonus damage 0-75% bonus damage 0-100% bonus damage Anima Conduit Each soul you absort grants a small amount of health. Common 1% health gained 2% health gained 3% health gained Weakening Your attacks decrease the attack damage of all nearby enemies for five seconds. Common -20% reduced damage -30% reduced damage -40% reduced damage Chains Has a 30% chance to chain a cluster of mobs together and keep them bound for a short time. Common 1 second duration 2 seconds duration 3 seconds duration Thundering Has 30% chance to summon a lightning strike that damages nearby enemies. Common Deals small electrical damage. Deals medium electrical damage. Deals large electrical damage. Echo Some of your attacks can be followed up by another attack in rapid succession. Common 5 seconds cooldown 4 seconds cooldown 3 seconds cooldown Stunning Chance to temporarily stun enemies. Common 5% chance to trigger 10% chance to trigger 15% chance to trigger Fire Aspect Sets mobs on fire for three seconds, dealing damage over time. Common Small amount of fire damage per second. Medium amount of fire damage per second. Large amount of fire damage per second. Soul Siphon When you hit an enemy, gain a 10% chance to grant you a bunch of extra souls. Common 3 souls 6 souls 9 souls Freezing Slows mobs after hit for three seconds. Common -20% reduced speed -30% reduced speed -40% reduced speed Smiting Increases damage against the Undead. Common +20% increased damage +30% increased damage +40% increased damage Leeching Defeating a mob heals you a small portion of the mob's max health. Common 4% of mob max health 6% of mob max health 8% of mob max health Sharpness Makes your weapon sharper, causing it to deal more damage. Common +10% damage +21% damage +33% damage Looting Increases the chance for mobs to drop consumables. Common +100% increased chance +200% increased chance +300% increased chance Rampaging After defeating a mob, there is a 10% chance to increase your attack speed by +50% for a short time. Common 5 seconds duration 10 seconds duration 15 seconds duration Poison Cloud Has a 30% chance to summon a poison cloud that deals damage to enemies in an area for three seconds. Common Small amount of poison damage per second. Medium amount of poison damage per second. Large amount of poison damage per second. Prospector Find more Emeralds on fallen enemies. Common 5 seconds duration 10 seconds duration 15 seconds duration Swirling The last attack in a combo performs a swirling attack, damaging nearby enemies. Powerful Deals a small amount of damage. Deals a medium amount of damage. Deals a large amount of damage. Radiance Has a 20% chance to spawn a circular area that heals all allies within it. Powerful Small amount of health healed. Medium amount of health healed. Large amount of health healed. Shockwave The last attack in a combo launches a shockwave, damaging enemies. Powerful Deals a small amount of damage. Deals a medium amount of damage. Deals a large amount of damage. Exploding Mobs explode after they are defeated. Powerful Deals 20% of enemy's health as damage. Deals 40% of enemy's health as damage. Deals 60% of enemy's health as damage. Gravity This effect pulls mobs in range towards the weapon's impact point. Powerful 1.0 second duration 1.5 second duration 2.0 second duration Critical Hit Gives you a chance to inflict critical hits dealing triple damage. Powerful 10% chance to trigger 15% chance to trigger 20% chance to trigger

Ranged

Enchantment Ability Rarity Tier 1 Tier 2 Tier 3 Bonus Shot Firing a shot also fires a second shot at a nearby enemy. The second shot has reduced damage. Common 10% damage per shot 17% damage per shot 24% damage per shot Fuse Shot Every few shots has a timed charge that explodes one second after impact, dealing 100% damage to nearby mobs. Common Every 5th shot Every 4th shot Every 3rd shot Infinity Chance to immediately replenish an arrow after shooting Common 16% chance to trigger 32% chance to trigger 48% chance to trigger Piercing Fired arrows sometimes gain the piercing effect, which allows them to fly through multiple mobs. Common Every 3rd arrow Every 2nd arrow Every arrow Power Boost arrow damage Common +10% damage +21% damage +33% damage Radiance Shot Has a 20% chance to spawn a circular area that heals all allies within it. Common Small amount of health healed. Medium amount of health healed. Medium amount of health healed. Ricochet Small chance for arrows to ricochet off mobs. Common +20% chance to trigger +40% chance to trigger +60% chance to trigger Unchanting Small chance for arrows to ricochet off mobs. Common +50% bonus damage +75% bonus damage +100% bonus damage Wild Rage Hitting an enemy has a chance to send it into a rage, making it hostile towards everyone. Common 20% chance to trigger 30% chance to trigger 40% chance to trigger Supercharge Charged shots deal more damage and have more pushback. Common +20% increased damage +30% increased damage +40% increased damage Rapid Fire Increases your attack speed. Common +10% attack speed +15% attack speed +20% attack speed Punch Boosts arrow pushback. Common +200% pushback +300% pushback +400% pushback Poison Cloud Has a 30% chance to summon a poison cloud that deals damage to enemies in an area for three seconds. Common Small poison damage per second Medium poison damage per second Large poison damage per second Multishot Small poison damage per second Common 20% chance to trigger 30% chance to trigger 40% chance to trigger Growing The fired shot grows in the air, dealing extra damage to distant targets. Common 25% max damage 50% max damage 75% max damage Enigma Resonator Give a chance to triple damage based on the number of souls you have. Common 0-15% chance to trigger 0-20% chance to trigger 0-25% chance to trigger Accelerate Increases attack speed for each consecutive shot. Resets one second after the attack. Common 8% increase per shot 10% increase per shot 12% increase per shot Chain Reaction Has a chance to fire five arrows in all directions on impact. Powerful 10% chance to trigger 20% chance to trigger 30% chance to trigger Gravity This effect pulls mobs in range towards the weapon's impact point. Powerful 1.0 second duration 1.5 second duration 2.0 second duration Tempo Theft Steals a small amount of a mob's movement speed and gives it to you for four seconds. Powerful 17% stolen speed 33% stolen speed 50% stolen speed

Armour