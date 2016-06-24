Alienware Aurora R5 and Alpha R2 prices announced for Australia

Alienware announced its new range of gaming rigs at E3 last week, in the form of the Alienware Aurora – a compact, VR-ready desktop PC – and the newest iteration of the Alienware Alpha. Now we've got Australian prices and release dates for each of these systems and all of their tiers, both of which are compatible with the Alienware Graphics Amplifier, which costs $199 in Australia.

Apart from the specs, the Alpha R2 differs from its first iteration in its lack of a bundled Xbox controller. Instead, a mouse and keyboard is bundled with the package. Interestingly, the system boots straight to Windows 10 – there's an Alienware UI in the form of Hivemind, but users have to install it manually. The Steam Machine iteration of the Alpha R2 is not yet available in Australia. All the tiers listed below are available now.

$999 model Alienware Alpha

Intel Core i3 6100T

4GB

500GB

AMD Radeon R9 M470X GPU with 2GB DDR5

No Optical Drive

Intel 3165 802.11ac 1x1 + BT

Windows 10



$1,299 model Alienware Alpha

Intel Core i5 6400T

8GB

1TB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 GPU with 4GB DDR5

No Optical Drive

Intel 3165 802.11ac 1x1 + BT

Windows 10



$1,499 model Alienware Alpha

Intel Core i7 6700T

8GB

256GB SSD

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 GPU with 4GB DDR5

No Optical Drive

Intel 8260 802.11ac 2x2 + BT

Windows 10

Meanwhile, preorders for the Aurora will open July 19, with shipping to commence July 26. Here are the prices and specs:

$1,599 model Alienware Aurora R5

Intel® Core™ i5-6400 (6MB Cache, up to 3.3GHz with Turbo Boost Technology)

8GB

1TB HDD

GTX 950

No Optical

DW 1820 802.11ac 2x2 + BT

Windows 10



$1,999 model Alienware Aurora R5

Intel® Core™ i7-6700 (8MB Cache, up to 4.0GHz with Turbo Boost Technology)

16GB

2TB HDD

GTX 950

No Optical

DW 1820 802.11ac 2x2 + BT

Windows 10



$2,199 model Alienware Aurora R5

Intel® Core™ i7-6700K (8MB Cache, Overclocked up to 4.4GHz)

16GB

2TB HDD

GTX 960

No Optical

DW 1820 802.11ac 2x2 + BT

Windows 10