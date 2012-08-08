Popular

Aliens: Colonial Marines trailer shows Smartgun carnage, macho marines, polite conversation

By

This latest look at Aliens: Colonial Marines answers an important question. What are the marines seeing when they look through the Smartgun's heads up display? Were they playing a bit of Tetris to take their minds off the hordes of charging aliens? Sadly not. They were actually watching a readout dishing out XP for every alien kill. Double kill! Triple kill! Godlike!

That explains their gung-ho attitude. Maybe it was all a game to them, right up to the moment where a Xenomorph got too close and they met a horrifying end. Hear Gearbox devs chatting about the Smartgun and more in the latest developer diary, which contains a few tantalising, wafer-thin slices of in-game footage amid all the well-mannered talking heads.

[VAMS id="0p0u6nXThLLMR"]

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments