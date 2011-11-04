Popular

Aliens: Colonial Marines screenshots show men, torches, mild peril

Aliens Colonial Marines - my cardboard box armour will save me

The big headed charger alien is the new breed on show in the new Aliens: Colonial Marines screenshots that have appeared on the official Facebook page . The corridors are dark, the aliens are fearsome, the men are scared. It's Aliens, alright, but will it be a scary as the films? Sit in a dimly lit room in silence for twenty minutes and then suddenly FLASH ONE UP WITH A LOUD NOISE. If you jump a bit, Gearbox have nailed it. Prepare yourself, and see the new screenshots below.

Tom Senior

Tom stopped being a productive human being when he realised that the beige box under his desk could play Alpha Centauri. After Deus Ex and Diablo 2 he realised he was cursed to play amazing PC games forever. He started writing about them for PC Gamer about six years ago, and is now UK web ed.
