Aliens: Colonial Marines release date pushed back to February 12

Colonial Marines was due to hatch in Autumn this year, but the latest release date suggests it needs to gestate for a little longer. February 12 2013 is the new date, as revealed by this tense new trailer starring a some screaming marines, frenzied aliens and the most unsafe bridge construct ever devised. If you have to link two vast space-behemoths together, you might as well do it in a way that provides the most picturesque possible view of the planet below. Just as long as nobody sets off a grenade in it, everything should be just fi-OH WAIT, NOOOO.

Tom Senior

Tom stopped being a productive human being when he realised that the beige box under his desk could play Alpha Centauri. After Deus Ex and Diablo 2 he realised he was cursed to play amazing PC games forever. He started writing about them for PC Gamer about six years ago, and is now UK web ed.
