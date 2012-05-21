AirMech on its way to Steam

Carbon Games have announced that AirMech, their isometric action/strategy hybrid, has just entered closed testing on Steam. Early access is available to anyone up for liking AirMech on Facebook or Google+.

AirMech mixes arcade-style twin-stick shooting with hands-on strategy elements. You control a mech that can turn into a jet, allowing you to transition between ground and air combat at any time. In the air, you can also pick up and fly your units around. A version of the game is available to play online right now .

The Steam version of the game will include new features, but beyond achievements Carbon Games aren't willing to announce anything yet.

Airmech dazzled our Neanderthal brains back in January for being a full game that ran in a browser, so having it arrive on a more traditional service like Steam should help us cope with this scary new future we live in. That said, we'll totally accept a scary new future if it involves fighter jets that turn into giant robots with swords. Fingers crossed.