Ah shit Scoob, here we go again with Dragon Ball Z mods

It's taken all of 24 hours for modders to start injecting memes into Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, the new fighting game/RPG retelling Goku's story for the nth time. Dragon Ball FighterZ had some excellent silly character swap mods, like Sonic the Hedgehog, and Kakarot's getting a similarly memey treatment. The very first mods on the dedicated KakarotMods website replace Goku with Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas's CJ, and the Goose from Untitled Goose Game.

CJ blew up in 2019 when his line "Ah shit, here we go again" resurfaced as perfect meme material, but even before that, he was a strangely popular choice to mod into random games. XCOM 2 and Breath of the Wild, for example.

Thanks to modder Beatz, CJ's already playable in DBZ: Kakarot. You can download the mod here, though Beatz notes that it's an early release that still has some issues. Beatz is also working on a Shaggy mod, which will perhaps soothe the injustice of Shaggy not becoming a DLC character in Mortal Kombat 11. (Shaggy having Dragon Ball powers was a whole thing last year, too).

Some more progress on custom model modding for #DBZKakarot pic.twitter.com/WmTXLsjiBTJanuary 17, 2020

And then there's the goose mod, which needs no explaining. A goose shooting kamehamehas: it's funny. It's especially funny because modders haven't yet figured out how to custom animate their swapped-in characters, which means the goose just flies all over the place, stiff as a board, its rigid model never changing.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for a mod that's a bit more practical, one enterprising Steam user has figured out how to enable 21:9 ultrawide support with a hex edit, and others are working on uncapping the locked framerate.

